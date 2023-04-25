First drive: 2023 BMW i5 prototype

BMW wants to offer an electric variant of each of its traditional volume-sellers. So as a key part of the new eighth-generation 5 Series line-up, it has created the BMW i5 all-electric saloon.

Project leader Andreas Holzinger says his team worked to four tenets: traditional design, contemporary digital functionality, a flexible drivetrain architecture and a balanced driving experience. “We want to ensure that when you buy a BMW 5 Series, you get a 5 Series,” he says, “be that an EV or a more traditional ICE car. Our goal was to make them as similar as possible.”

As such, the i5 retains the 5 Series’ traditional three-box silhouette, with a long bonnet, a relatively flat roofline and a sloping bootlid. Holzinger confirms that, under its camouflage, the i5 shares its body with the ICE 5 Series, although there will of course be subtle visual differentiators, including the grille and more aerodynamic wheels.

Despite the covers inside, it’s clear the i5 adopts a dashboard similar to that of the larger BMW i7, with a freestanding curved digital panel housing the driving and infotainment displays and a thick multifunction steering wheel. It also receives the 'v8.5' version of BMW’s iDrive operating system. Developments include capacity for over-the-air updates and, optionally, a hands-off lane-changing system.

The BMW i5 sits on a new version of the Cluster Architecture used by the ICE 5 Series. Modifications include a new floorpan to house the 81kWh battery pack, which offers up to 321 miles of range and can be charged at 200kW by a DC charger. There is, however, still a transmission tunnel in the cabin, giving the i5 the same driving position as the 5 Series but also compromised rear-seat room.

There will be two i5 models from the start of sales: the dual-motor, four-wheel-drive i5 M60, packing 590bhp, and the single-motor, rear-driven i5 eDrive40, with 335bhp.

Naturally, the M-lite car steals the show, with performance and dynamics to challenge the best of the competition, as I discovered on handling tracks at a BMW test site. Power delivery under gentle throttle loads is exceptionally smooth and linear. Response is instant, with real urgency from rest, before the car gains pace with effortless grace and great flexibility.