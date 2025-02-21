Before this BMW i5 Touring arrived, I’d spent some time looking after a Land Rover Defender. The two are about the same price, at approximately £100,000 – and, no, I don’t know how so many people appear able to afford cars of that value either.
But to run them as company cars would be quite a different experience. The Defender came with a 3.0-litre diesel engine, thus attracting a 37% benefit-in-kind tax rating – so an employee would pay tax on nearly £37,000 annually; a 40% taxpayer would be faced with a monthly tax bill of nearly £1200.
Compare and contrast with this new BMW i5 Touring and its 2% benefit-in-kind rating, which would leave a 40% taxpayer with a bill of just £67 a month to run it.
The difference is of the magnitude that I keep going back to check it’s not wrong. It’s no wonder that EVs or long-electric-range plug-in hybrids are today the go-to cars for company users.
Anyway, a near-six-figure purchase price before options gets one into a significant amount of electrified BMW hardware. The 5 Series Touring is a big estate car these days, at 5060mm long and 1900mm wide across the body, and it has a 2995mm wheelbase. There’s lots of shared BMW 7 Series architecture underneath it.
This is as plush as 5s get, arriving with us as it did in M60 xDrive form. It’s four-wheel drive courtesy of two motors and has 592bhp in total, so it can go from 0-62mph in a claimed 3.9sec. It’s a figure I can entirely believe: I recommend a cup with a fully closable lid for one’s morning commute tea.
Like less oomphy 5s this one comes with an 81.2kWh battery, which, owing to the car’s stonking performance and 2425kg weight, means it won’t go quite so far as lower-powered single-motor 5s on a charge: its combined WLTP range is 310 miles and energy consumption is 3.3mpkWh. It can charge up at 205kW. Although, in my early experience, you won’t be surprised to learn, it won’t routinely match all of those figures.
Same old tale, subsidize the business user, then change all the emission rules by the time the private buyer enters the market and buys sufficient numbers of what will be 'old tech'. Rinse and repeat. As a private buyer, I am not spending any more significant money on cars.
I do wish Matt was more focused on the driving assistance. I borrowed a colleagues i5, took me about 12 seconds to get used to the driving aids and it was driving and parking itself on my first trip (great on the motorway, too slow on the self parking). This was far more useful than the last word in driving feel as I cruised up the M1
My 2017 G31 530xd cost £64k brand new (£25k when I bought at 3 years old), is almost as well-equipped, also has AWD and can get 650 miles on one tank, 700 if I drive a little more sensibly, so it can easily go to the top of Scotland or Switzerland without stopping. Not as quick but still quicker than most cars on the road and weighs 600kg less. BMW must think its customers are complete mugs if they think this new car offers better value in any way than its previous model. Looks worse too.
How exactly do you drive to Switzerland from the U.K. without stopping?!
So your 2017 64k lower spec smaller BMW is alot slower, noiser, not well equiped, way more expensive in fuel and tax, less reliable, is capable of emitting poisonous fumes straight to the pavement, uglier too. That's progress for yer.
And why or how would you want to drive to Switzerland non stop, just how big is your bladder.