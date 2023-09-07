BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BP opens UK’s largest electric car charging hub
UP NEXT
New MG 3 inbound as affordable petrol supermini for 2024

BP opens UK’s largest electric car charging hub

New Birmingham Gigahub facility features 180 EV charge points
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
7 September 2023

BP has opened what it claims is the UK’s largest electric car charging station, which is capable of supporting up to 180 vehicles at a time.

The Gigahub at the NEC in Birmingham – near major junctions for the M42 and M6 motorways – can charge up to 30 vehicles on 300kW DC connections at any one time and a further 150 at slower, 7kW AC charge points.

The site also features a drive-through Starbucks outlet, allowing motorists to purchase refreshments before or after they charge.

Related articles

It is the third BP Gigahub to begin operation, following one in Park Lane, central London, and another at Gatwick airport.

Akira Kirton, vice-president of BP Pulse UK, said the new site is one of “hundreds of hubs” it plans to open this decade “in places EV drivers need them”, such as on motorways.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who was present at the opening of the Gigahub, added that it is  “the biggest private investment in electric charging in the UK”, marking “a significant step in our roll-out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure”.

The site was developed and installed by infrastructure specialist The EV Network (EVN), which has signed a “long-term” contract with the NEC Group to expand its charging offering.

Reza Shaybani, CEO and co-founder of EVN, said: ““The NEC was a perfect location that is not only geographically key, but of national significance, to support the EV charging landscape. EVN secured 6.5MVA grid connection, to support the entire infrastructure. The strategic placement and impressive scale of this charging hub within the UK’s transport infrastructure offers reassuring support to drivers journeying between cities.”

Shaybani added that the firm is investing £100 million in projects this year and aims to spend a further £300 million by 2025.

used cars for sale

Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,731
6,740miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,204
46,630miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 1.5T EcoBoost Titanium X Sport Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£16,950
19,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall ZAFIRA TOURER 2.0 CDTi SRi Euro 5 5dr
2014
£5,995
94,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£37,490
32,988miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi MHEV Premium DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£24,469
34,661miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,198
27,425miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan QASHQAI 1.2 DIG-T N-tec+ 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,999
55,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota C-HR 2.0 VVT-h GR SPORT CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,490
21,120miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives