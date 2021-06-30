BACK TO ALL NEWS
2024 Renault 4ever EV to command premium over 5 sibling

Retro EV will be a high-riding alternative to the 5, but with much more premium aspirations than its namesake
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
9 September 2021

The Renault 4ever is set to launch in 2025 as a high-riding, compact crossover cousin to the new Renault 5 that is being readied for launch the year before, and as such will be priced at a premium, rather than as a budget, do-anything model in the vein of its forebear. 

The original Renault 4 was produced from 1961 until 1994, but the new model will sit on the same CMF-BEV small car platform as the similarly sized 5, and sell at a premium price above it. Renault executives have previously indicated they are working to launch the 5 hatchback from around £18,500-£21,000, depending on material costs in 2024.

Company boss Luca de Meo confirmed long-rumoured plans to resurrect the Renault 4, which was originally produced from 1961 until 1994, earlier this year when Renault revealed new details of how it plans to make up to 90% of its European sales fully electric by 2030. 

As previously reported by Autocar, whereas the 5 is conceived as a sporty hatch, the 4ever is likely to take the form of a compact crossover. As with the 5, it will feature what design boss Gilles Vidal refers to as “retro-modern” styling in a bid to give the car more appeal and drive greater margins.

“We learned a lot by being the first to market in Europe with an electric car, but they were expensive lessons,” CEO Luca de Meo said at the Munich motor show this week. “These cars must make a profit for us.”

The 4ever will be one of 10 new EVs Renault has pledged to launch by 2025, with Renault making much of its historic roots by calling it a timeless classic. Renault plans to make up to 90% of its European sales fully electric by 2030, but is pushing back on EU plans to end the sale of combustion-engined hybrids in 2035.

Both the 5 and 4ever are set to benefit from new battery and electric motor technology being developed by the Renault Group that, the firm says, will drive down the costs of small EVs. Renault claims this technology on the CMF-BEV platform will enable it to reduce the cost of the 5 by 33% compared with the similarly sized Renault Zoe.

Meanwhile, the firm has confirmed that performance brand Alpine will launch its first EV in 2024, while the CMF-BEV platform will be used for a new Renault-badged electric van. While no details were revealed, an outline shown during the electropop presentation hinted that this would feature a design based on the classic Renault 4 Fourgonette panel van.

During the presentation, de Meo confirmed the Zoe will go out of production when its lifecycle ends in 2024. There’s currently no direct successor, although the 4ever and 5 will sell in a similar space in the market.

Renault focused on new battery and motor technology

The Renault Group’s goal of making up to 90% of its sales electric by 2030 will require it to produce around one million EVs by that date, using both the CMF-BEV and larger CMF-EV platform that underpins the MeganeE and related Nissan Ariya.

The Renault Group will centre its electric vehicle production on its new ‘ElectriCity’ hub, which encompasses three plants in northern France. Both the Renault and MeganE will be produced there, likely along with the 4ever. Renault has also agreed a partnership with Envision AESC to build a battery factory in Douai, which will open in 2024 with an annual output of 9GWh and a plan to expand to 24GWh by 2030.

In addition, Renault will work with French start-up Verkor to develop a new high-performance battery for larger models, which will be built in a separate new plant that will open with 10GWh capacity and have the potential to increase that to 20GWh by 2030.

The batteries used in Renault vehicles will be standardised around nickel, manganese and cobalt (NMW) chemistry, technology that, the firm claims, offers the most competitive cost per mile available and up to 20% more range than other elements.

Renault believes the revamped battery technology will allow it to reach a cost of $100 per kWh (£77 per kWh) by 2025, improving to $80 per kWh (£58 per kWh) by 2030, when the firm is aiming to introduce solid-state batteries.

Additional reporting by Jim Holder

READ MORE

Insight: how Luca de Meo plans to revive Renault's va va voom

Renault 4 is next classic nameplate in line for EV revival

New Renault 5 makes motor show debut ahead of 2024 launch

Jeremy 9 September 2021

The last picture in the gallery of photos in this article, of the grille and headlights, reminds me of the old Renault 14!

Andrew1 30 June 2021
@Mikey C
That's most likely intended for the wider audience who loves this sort of catchy nonsense. I would be more concerned about why the English speaking consumer is more inclined to open the wallet if the product has a stupid name.
bol 30 June 2021

I have a very strong feeling that one or other of these will end up in our household. The 4 and 5 have a much stronger emotional pull for me than minis or Fiat 500s. Must be something about childhood. 

