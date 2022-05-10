BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Used electric vehicle sales more than double in 2022
UP NEXT
ABB creates first robot-painted art car

Used electric vehicle sales more than double in 2022

Figures show used market still dominated by petrol and diesel cars, however, with more than 96% of sales
News
2 mins read
10 May 2022

A record number of used EVs were bought in the first quarter of 2022, with sales more than doubling compared with last year.

Figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that 14,586 used EVs were sold, up from 6625 in the same period in 2021 - a 120.2% rise.

Increases were also recorded for other types of electrified vehicles. Sales of used plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) increased by 35.3% to 14,433, while sales of used hybrids rose by 28.8% to 35,007. In total, electrified vehicles' 3.6% share of the total market was up from 1.6% in the first quarter of 2021.

Related articles

Despite this rise in electrified vehicle sales, petrol and diesel vehicles continued to dominate the used market, representing 96.2% of sales, equating to 1,707,135 units. 

Overall, used car sales increased by 5.1% in the first quarter of 2022, with 1,774,351 transactions taking place - an additional 86,596 over the same period in 2021, when car showrooms were closed due to the pandemic.

The SMMT said that the rise this year could also be down to the current global shortage of semiconductors, which is hitting new car production, pushing buyers to buy used.

Chief executive Mike Hawes added: “With the new car market hampered by ongoing global supply shortages, growth in the used car market is welcome, if unsurprising, especially given we were in lockdown last year. 

“Electric car sales are energising the market, with zero-emissions vehicles starting to filter through in larger numbers to consumers looking forward to driving the latest and greenest vehicles. 

“Although there's some way to go before we see the recent growth in new EVs replicated in the used market, a buoyant new car market will be vital to help drive fleet renewal, which is essential to the delivery of carbon savings.”

The rise in EV ownership comes just a few weeks after the government announced that there are now 30,290 public EV chargers in operation in the UK - a 33% increase on the number available this time last year.

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,720
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£5,000
48,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,395
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Tech Line 5dr
2015
£5,478
79,954miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,495
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi 75 Greentech Elegance 5dr
2015
£5,495
71,648miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,495
36,972miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives