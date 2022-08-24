UK government to invest £20 million in local EV chargers

The UK government has pledged funding worth £20 million to install electric vehicle chargers in nine local authorities across the country.

More than 1000 new chargers will be installed across Barnet, Dorset, Durham, Kent, the Midlands (primarily Lincolnshire), North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk and Warrington.

Of the £20m total, £10.05m will come from the government’s £450m local EV infrastructure (LEVI) pilot scheme, which supports infrastructure such as on-street chargers and larger charging hubs.

A combined £8.6m will come from private charger operators, while the remaining £1.9m will be injected by local councils.

The government said the investment will help to improve access for drivers without access to private driveways for home charging and that it will support EV uptake.

“We want to expand and grow our world-leading network of EV charge points, working closely with industry and local government," said decarbonisation minister Trudy Harrison.

“This scheme will help to level up electric vehicle infrastructure across the country so that everyone can benefit from healthier neighbourhoods and cleaner air.”

The AA has supported the move, suggesting the investment will positively support the switch to zero-emissions travel.

“It's essential that more on-street chargers are delivered to boost the transition to zero-emissions vehicles for those without home charging,” said AA president Edmund King.

“This injection of an extra £20m funding will help bring power to electric drivers across England from Durham to Dorset. This is one further positive step on the road to electrification.”