BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK firm launches plant-based biofuel for classic cars
UP NEXT
JLR selects battery partner for 450-mile electric cars

UK firm launches plant-based biofuel for classic cars

Coryton says new biofuels are suitable for any petrol vehicle but low bioethanol content makes them perfect for oldies
News
2 mins read
13 June 2023

Bespoke and blended fuel specialist Coryton has launched what it claims is the UK’s first publicly available sustainable petrol, aimed at the classic car market.

Its Sustain Classic range blends petrol with a biofuel made from agricultural waste that wouldn’t be suitable for consumption.

There are three types: Super 80, with at least 80% renewable content; Super 33, with at least a third renewable content; and Racing 50, with at least 50% renewable content. The Super varieties are at 98RON – the same as super unleaded – and the Racing variety at 120RON.

Related articles

Coryton said its fuels are suitable for any petrol vehicle but, all having a bioethanol content of less than 1%, are particularly tailored for classic vehicles. Regular unleaded (E10) is 10% bioethanol and therefore often unsuitable for older cars. 

The UK firm's Super 80 fuel was used to power 70 cars on the recent Rally For The Ages event held in Oxfordshire.

The fuels are being sold from today by Motor Spirit at Bicester Heritage, with other retailers to be announced in the coming months. The Super 33 costs from £3.80 a litre, Super 80 from £4.65 a litre and Racing 50 from £5.24 a litre.  

Coryton is claiming a reduction in greenhouse gases of at least 65% with Super 80, the fuel with the highest-biofuel content, compared with regular petrol.

David Richardson, Coryton’s business development director said: “The availability of true fossil-free fuel components is limited. So we’re setting truthful and realistic goals, producing fuels that have a meaningful impact while meeting the demands of the user. While we could use mass-balancing techniques to certify this fuel as 100%, we believe that it's important to be open about technology readiness and traceability.

"The industry will get there with the right support - which is why we think it’s important to start getting these products into the hands of consumers so they can see how easy and effective the switch could be.”

Autocar will try the fuel and interview Coryton representatives later this week.

used cars for sale

Peugeot 208 1.2 VTi Access+ Euro 5 3dr
2013
£5,270
43,620miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,995
9,453miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi A1 2.0 TDI Black Edition Sportback Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£9,491
78,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SD V6 HSE Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£19,995
103,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Arteon 2.0 TSI SE Fastback DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,591
10,199miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D150 R-Dynamic S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£28,795
38,791miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2023
£13,695
0miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Land Rover DEFENDER 3.0 P400 MHEV XS Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2023
£74,991
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Audi Q8 3.0 TDI V6 50 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£66,999
0miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
289 13 June 2023

TBH, you would have to be a complete plank to pay that much per litre right now.

I guess with time the cost will come down, but I wouldnt expect to pay any more of a premium than E5 fuel over E10.

Latest Drives

land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives