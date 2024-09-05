Traction control, often referred to as a traction control system (TCS), is a piece of tech that has undoubtedly saved thousands of lives.

You've probably seen the TCS symbol light up your dashboard when driving on an icy road or accelerating or braking sharply in heavy rain.

Autocar’s first record of TCS was at the 1982 Geneva motor show, when Volvo rocked up with an unpatented electronic traction control system. This detected wheel spin rates and applied the brakes to any wheels that were clearly out of sync with the others. The aim was to help stop the car from spinning out of control when faced with slippery circumstances.

Since then, different variants of TCSs have been used by manufacturers to achieve a similar effect. In the late 1980s, BMW introduced a torque control system for stability-critical situations. Mercedes-Benz followed suit in 1995, launching its Electronic Stability Program (ESP), which monitored the vehicle's speed, steering angle and yaw rate and then automatically applied the brakes to keep it stable.

Since 2011, EU law has dictated that any new car has to be fitted with a TCS.

What is traction control?

Traction control is an electronic system that detects if any wheels are losing grip and applies the appropriate remedies. TCS is active in moments of low traction, such as during harsh acceleration, during harsh braking or driving on a slippery surface.

How does traction control work?

Traction control helps keep tyre grip by automatically applying the brakes or cutting engine power to individual wheels to ensure they still work in tandem.

Before TCS, drivers would have to carefully dab on the accelerator to manage acceleration without wheelspin. Today, TCS helps manage power delivery more effectively, reducing the risk of wheelspin.

In snowy, icy or rainy conditions, TCS can apply the brake to specific wheels having moments of compromised grip.

Note that this is different from an anti-lock braking system (ABS), which eases braking to ensure that wheels don't lock up.