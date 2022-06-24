BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota bZ4X deliveries still on hold after wheel detachment concerns
Toyota bZ4X deliveries still on hold after wheel detachment concerns

Japanese manufacturer says the issues is affecting 2700 cars globally, with around 500 of them in the UK
News
2 mins read
8 August 2022

All global deliveries of the Toyota bZ4X SUV, the firm's first BEV, remain on hold after they were recalled over issues that could result in wheels falling off.

A global recall order submitted to Japan's safety regulator in June noted that sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to become loose, increasing the risk of a wheel detaching. The order adds that this risk is raised further by sharp turns. No incidents regarding this have been reported, however.

The order, which covers 2700 cars globally, as well as around 500 in the UK, was made before any cars were deliveried to UK owners.

A Toyota spokesman confirmed to Autocar today (8 August) that the firm is now "looking at how we can sort out courtesy cars" for those still waiting for a delivery, which were due to take place from June.

No date has been set for when the roll-out of the firm’s first BEV, which costs from £41,950, will begin, with the spokesman adding that the issue was still being investigated.

Toyota is, however, offering owners in the US – where deliveries began earlier this year – to buy back their bZ4X because of the issue, Bloomberg reports.

This offer hasn't been made to any UK buyers of the Skoda Enyaq iV rival, though, as none has yet had a car delivered.

Speaking about the issue in June, a Toyota spokeman warned: “After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel of the subject vehicles can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle.

“If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

“The cause of the issue and the driving patterns under which this issue could occur are still under investigation.”

"No one should drive these vehicles until the remedy is performed."

Toyota said on its website: "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this causes you.

"We would have repaired it as soon as possible, but we're investigating the details."

A Toyota spokesman told Reuters that not every bZ4x was subjected to the recall but declined to say how many the company has built so far.

Subaru will recall 2600 examples of the Solterra, a BEV closely related to the bZ4X, which are affected by the same issue. 

None of these cars were due to be delivered immediately to customers, though, being instead bound for dealerships, reports Reuters.

The Apprentice 8 August 2022
Courtesy car while they tighten the wheel bolts?? Seems a bit OTT.
I wonder if some bolts with the wrong taper for the wheels fitted got into their supply chain so not gripping enough to stay locked tight.
scotty5 8 August 2022

If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control

I like the use of the world 'could'.

