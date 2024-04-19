BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla cuts Supercharger membership cost for other EVs

Drivers of electric cars other than Teslas now pay £2 less per month to access cheaper charging rates
James Attwood
News
1 min read
19 April 2024

Tesla has lowered the cost of its membership scheme that gives drivers of other electric vehicles discounted access to the Supercharger network.

Under the membership programme, drivers of non-Tesla electric cars can pay a monthly fee that allows them to charge their vehicle using the Supercharger network at the same discounted rate that Tesla owners receive.

The scheme previously cost £10.99 per month, but Tesla has now lowered that to £8.99 while also introducing a £90 annual membership option. The membership programme is run through the Tesla app, which is also required to access the firm’s V3 chargers. The newer V4 chargers also accept contactless payments.

Tesla uses a variable-rate pricing strategy, so the cost of charging for both Tesla owners/members and non-members varies by the location and the time of day – but generally members will save around 10p per kWh.

For example, between 8.00am and midnight, charging at the Tottenham Hale Supercharger site in London currently costs 47p per kWh for Tesla owners and members, and 63p per kWh for non-members.

Tesla currently operates 140 Supercharger sites, with a total of more than 1400 chargers, in the UK and Ireland. At present, 42 of those sites are open to non-Tesla EVs, with 477 chargers that accept CCS connections.

The membership scheme also works across Europe, so subscribers will be able to get discounted charging at compatible Supercharger locations on the continent.

Read our review

Car review
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front

Tesla Model 3

The most affordable Tesla yet is tempting on the face of it, so should you yield or resist?

Read our review

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

