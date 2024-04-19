Tesla cuts Supercharger membership cost for other EVs

Tesla has lowered the cost of its membership scheme that gives drivers of other electric vehicles discounted access to the Supercharger network.

Under the membership programme, drivers of non-Tesla electric cars can pay a monthly fee that allows them to charge their vehicle using the Supercharger network at the same discounted rate that Tesla owners receive.

The scheme previously cost £10.99 per month, but Tesla has now lowered that to £8.99 while also introducing a £90 annual membership option. The membership programme is run through the Tesla app, which is also required to access the firm’s V3 chargers. The newer V4 chargers also accept contactless payments.

Tesla uses a variable-rate pricing strategy, so the cost of charging for both Tesla owners/members and non-members varies by the location and the time of day – but generally members will save around 10p per kWh.

For example, between 8.00am and midnight, charging at the Tottenham Hale Supercharger site in London currently costs 47p per kWh for Tesla owners and members, and 63p per kWh for non-members.

Tesla currently operates 140 Supercharger sites, with a total of more than 1400 chargers, in the UK and Ireland. At present, 42 of those sites are open to non-Tesla EVs, with 477 chargers that accept CCS connections.

The membership scheme also works across Europe, so subscribers will be able to get discounted charging at compatible Supercharger locations on the continent.