BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault Megane E-Tech now £34,995 as prices slashed
UP NEXT
Next-generation Dacia Duster gains hybrid, remains sub-£20k

Renault Megane E-Tech now £34,995 as prices slashed

Electric hatchback now cheaper across the board; range-topper comes under the £40,000 mark
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
30 November 2023

Pricing for the Renault Mégane E-Tech has been cut across the whole line-up and the electric car now starts from £34,495.

That is £2500 less than the previous entry point of £36,995, but discounts on the higher trim levels are even greater.

The middle-rung Techno+ trim is now priced from £36,495 (£3000 cheaper) and the range-topping Iconic model is £38,495 (£3500 less).

Related articles

The changes mean the Mégane now undercuts key mid-sized rivals, including the Kia Niro EV (£37,295) and Volkswagen ID 3 (£37,225).

However, the value-champion MG 4 remains significantly less costly, starting at £26,995.

Grey Renault Megane E-Tech driving – rear quarter

The adjustments are have been made in order to free up room in the French brand’s pricing strategy for the incoming Renault Scenic E-Tech.

The new family SUV is expected to arrive in the UK early next year at a price of around £40,000. The exact figure will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The Mégane price cuts are also a response to a ramp-up of right-hand-drive Mégane production, following its UK launch in 2022.

Renault has sold more than 5000 examples of the electric hatch since then, a spokesperson told Autocar.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 30 November 2023

Good to see Renault looking after it's existing customers, not. It was always overpriced and didn't have a chance at that price. As there are so few private buyers out there a refund should be offered by Renualt if you've a deposit down.

FastRenaultFan 30 November 2023
Good to see Renault being proactive on pricing. It still remains expensive but is a very nice and classy car to be in certainly a lot nicer and classier than an MG4 not that there is anything wrong with the MG4 as it's a great value car but you get what you pay for and the Mègane E-Tech is also a much nicer far better looking and better designed car than that VW Id3 blob.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives