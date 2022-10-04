BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Plug-in Car Grant extended by 18 months for dealer orders
UP NEXT
Hardcore Alpine A110 R is stiffer, lighter track car

Plug-in Car Grant extended by 18 months for dealer orders

UK government grant, axed earlier this year, will still apply to orders placed from 14 June 2021 to 31 March 2023
News
2 mins read
4 October 2022

The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) has extended the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) for dealer orders by 18 months, due to the impact of supply issues on car production. 

The grant, which saved customers up to £1500 on the purchase of EVs priced at less than £32,000, was axed with immediate effect earlier this year. However, it will now apply to car orders placed by dealers between 14 June 2021 and 31 March 2023, because of extended lead times. 

The consumer window for the grant, meanwhile, will not be extended, the DfT has said.

Related articles

“We have temporarily extended the Plug-in Vehicle Grant delivery period in recognition of the continuing delays in manufacturing supply chains, due to ongoing semiconductor shortages and the conflict in Ukraine,” the Department for Transport said in a statement sent to Autocar.

“The temporary 18-month extension covers all Plug-in Vehicle Grants logged on the system between 14 June 2021 and 31 March 2023. We will continue to work with industry and monitor issues impacting the supply chain issues.”

The grant was introduced in 2011 to encourage drivers to make the switch to cleaner, electrified powertrains. Since its introduction, the number of EV sales in the UK has risen from 1000 in 2011 to more than 137,000 in 2022 so far. 

The grant has been applied to more than 500,000 electrified vehicles in total, amounting to an overall contribution of around £1.4 billion. 

“By extending the Plug-in Vehicle Grant delivery period, it's allowing consumers more time to receive their orders which may have been affected by the well-documented supply constraints impacting the automotive sector,” said Sue Robinson, chief executive of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA).

“NFDA supports this decision, as franchised dealers are still battling long lead times for their orders. The delivery extension is positive, as it provides a safety net for customers to receive their electric vehicle on the grant at which they placed their order.”

The grant has been cut three times in the past two years. In 2020, it was dropped from £3500 to £3000 and applied only to cars costing less than £50,000. A further cut in 2021 had the grant plunge to £2500 for cars costing less than £35,000. 

The final change before the announcement to axe the grant completely was made at the start of 2022, when the sum paid out was reduced to £1500 on cars valued at £32,000 or below.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Therefore only the most affordable electric cars, such as the Fiat 500 and MG 5 SW EV qualify for the discount.

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,811
15,385miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 3008 1.6 13.2kWh GT Premium E-EAT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£34,858
17,740miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2011
£12,499
103,363miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Tech Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,716
13,461miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£19,995
57,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Niro 1.6 GDi 2 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,089
10,200miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Mini Hatch 1.6 Cooper Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2012
£7,995
48,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500L 1.4 Trekking Euro 6 5dr
2013
£6,695
59,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,999
54,216miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 4 October 2022

 And there going to be a limited choice of what you can buy?, maybe the alleged hard up franchised will drop there prices on more of their Cars to give more choice?, as if!

Latest Drives

01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive

View all latest drives