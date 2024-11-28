Chinese newcomers Omoda and Jaecoo have teamed up with a leading insurer-backed organisation in a bid to avoid the aftersales issues that have plagued insurers and customers since their compatriots started entering the UK market.

In what is said to be an industry first, the “strategic partnership” between the Chery-owned duo and Thatcham Research has been created to support the design and development of existing and future models in areas concerning safety, security and sustainable and economic repair.

It comes after scores of Chinese-made cars were rejected for policies by UK insurers or written off because a lack of replacement parts made simple repairs too costly.

Ensuring good parts availability, facilitating faster repairs and installing more effective security measures pay dividends in terms of lower insurance costs and more satisfied customers, said Thatcham.

However, it continued, while Chinese car makers understand the principles of vehicle homologation and the safety standards demanded by Euro NCAP, they pay less attention to ease of repair, because car insurance in China is based on tariffs set and subsidised by the government.

Furthermore, the low labour costs in China mean Chinese insurers can afford to have lightly damaged large vehicle structures removed and replaced rather than repaired, as they would be in the UK.