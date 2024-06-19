M25 closure set to impact Goodwood Festival of Speed

Drivers heading to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend have been warned of delays caused by the planned closure of a section of the M25.

The London orbital motorway will be closed between junctions 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday 9 July to 6am on Monday 15 July, likely causing significant delays for festival goers.

National Highways has said drivers in the area should expect delays, particularly if they are headed to Gatwick Airport or large events such as the Festival of Speed.

The festival's organiser has warned drivers to check their route before departure. "It may be wise to allow a little more time than planned,” it said in a statement supplied to Autocar.

National Highways said the closure will enable it to install a new bridge at the junction 10 roundabout, which provides access to the A3, a key route out of the capital to the south coast.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways senior project manager, urged drivers to follow the temporary signs, saying: "Please ignore your sat-navs and follow our diversion route instead."

National Highways has also advised drivers that avoiding the closure by heading the other way around the M25 via the Dartford Crossing may also be quicker.

Diversion routes for the July M25 closure

National Highways outlined a series of diversions for the July M25 closure. Read on to see the official diversions:

Junction 10 to junction 11

Northbound A3 to Painshill junction, A245 towards Woking, then A320 to M25 junction 11.

Junction 11 to junction 10

A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, then southbound A3 to junction 10.