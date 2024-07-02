BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How 'Covid cars' are affecting the used car market
UP NEXT
Volvo EX30 owners refunded over software issues

How 'Covid cars' are affecting the used car market

Cars with mismatching equipment levels and spec sheets delivered during the pandemic are hitting dealers
John Evans
News
3 mins read
2 July 2024

Covid may have struck four years ago but car dealers and buyers are being warned of a worrying side effect: cars registered at the time whose equipment level didn’t match their official specification and are now entering the used car market, often undetected and incorrectly priced.

Called ‘Covid cars’, these vehicles are victims of the global parts shortage caused by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Semiconductors, the brains behind everything from heated seats to wireless phone chargers, were the hardest parts to get hold of as phone, games console and computer manufacturers rushed to satisfy the surge in demand for their products from people confined to their homes.

Faced with the possibility of limited supplies or even none at all, some car makers deleted many of the features that depended on semiconductors.

Related articles

As a result, a significant proportion of new cars delivered in 2022 were missing features from their specification, including wireless phone chargers, infotainment screens, headup displays, sat-navs, mood lighting and electric seat adjustment.

Industry experts at the time warned of the risk of such cars entering the used car market within two years. Their prediction has proved correct, with one leading trade organisation observing that as the cars have started arriving in volume, used market dealers and traders are finding they are missing key items present on the official spec sheets.

“These can include heated seats, head-up displays, electric door mirrors, electric seats and duplicate keys,” said Marcus Blakemore of the Vehicle Remarketing Association, which has set up two working parties to investigate the issue. “Some cars were even built with analogue instrument clusters and clocks and fitted with smaller wheels,” he said.

“We’ve had conversations with franchise dealers who have looked at their databases and insisted that models with certain specifications just can’t exist, when we’ve had the car in front of us.”

A lack of manufacturer data on the cars is making it hard for the motor trade to value the vehicles accurately, according to Blakemore. He said: “If even car makers don’t know what they were sending out, it makes the trade’s job very difficult.”

However, valuation guides insist data is available, at least for some of the cars. Dylan Setterfield, head of forecast strategy at Cap HPI, said: “Our new vehicle data team was being asked questions every day by manufacturers about creating IDs with revised or reduced specifications.

“On each occasion, a decision was made as to whether the requested change would be likely to have an impact on the valuation of the vehicle and, in these cases, new IDs were created. However, for some vehicles that were only available for a short period of time, it appears that manufacturers may not have kept detailed records regarding how all cars were decontented.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

audi q6 e tron review
Audi Q6 E-tron
8
Audi Q6 E-tron
01 Mini Cooper C F66 review 2024 front driving
Mini Cooper C review
8
Mini Cooper C review
1 Toyota Yaris Cross 2021 UK FD hero front
Toyota Yaris Cross
7
Toyota Yaris Cross
skoda elroq prototype review 01
Skoda Elroq prototype review
Skoda Elroq prototype review
polestar 4 review 2024 01 front tracking
Polestar 4
7
Polestar 4

View all car reviews

Back to top

“Also, where OEMs introduced multiple versions of the same trim with subtle variations in the name such as ‘Trim Edition’ and ‘Trim Nav’, where ‘Trim’ is the original model trim, more care needs to be taken by dealers and consumers as vehicles which sound very similar can have quite different specifications.”

Meanwhile, Blakemore has raised the issue of dealers inadvertently misdescribing a car they had sold and having it rejected by an aggrieved customer – a real possibility under consumer law, the Motor Ombudsman has confirmed.

“So much stock is bought ‘blind’ by dealers and traders that many don’t realise they have bought a Covid car,” said Blakemore. “Nobody wants the drama of misdescribing a car because it means unwinding the deal. We just want clarity.”

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI ACT SE Drive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,495
26,578miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,990
10,470miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE Drive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£24,950
4,758miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.5 TSI E-TEC MHEV SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,690
8,645miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£21,690
12,820miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda KAMIQ 1.0 TSI SE Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£17,690
13,342miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda FABIA 1.0 MPI Colour Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£17,290
1,106miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda KODIAQ 2.0 TDI Laurin & Klement DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2023
£40,390
4,187miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.4 TSI IV 13kWh VRS DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,390
45,400miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

audi q6 e tron review
Audi Q6 E-tron
8
Audi Q6 E-tron
01 Mini Cooper C F66 review 2024 front driving
Mini Cooper C review
8
Mini Cooper C review
1 Toyota Yaris Cross 2021 UK FD hero front
Toyota Yaris Cross
7
Toyota Yaris Cross
skoda elroq prototype review 01
Skoda Elroq prototype review
Skoda Elroq prototype review
polestar 4 review 2024 01 front tracking
Polestar 4
7
Polestar 4

View all car reviews