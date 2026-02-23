BACK TO ALL NEWS
Honda recalls Civic over worry that wheels could fall off
Honda recalls Civic over worry that wheels could fall off

Issue affects 10th-generation model built between 2017 and 2022; 46,000 UK cars could be affected

Will Rimell Autocar
News
1 min read
23 February 2026

Honda has recalled the 10th-generation Civic over an issue that could result in a wheel falling off the car while driving.

In the UK, 46,152 cars built between 2017 and 2021 are part of the recall, the Japanese manufacturer has confirmed to Autocar.

According to the European Commission (which has published more details on the wider European recall), the issue affects wheels not being fitted tightly enough, which could cause the nut to become loose when driving. In the worst-case scenario, this could result in “a risk of wheel loss”.

Honda has confirmed to Autocar that only “optional” alloys are affected but didn't expand further. Affected owners are being contacted, it added.

The full statement read: “Honda has confirmed a safety recall relating to accessory (optional) wheels fitted to certain vehicles. The affected vehicles were sold in the United Kingdom, and UK customers are included within this recall action. This recall applies to 2017–2021-model-year Honda Civic 5-Door. In total, 46,152 units in the UK could be impacted.

“Customer notification letters are scheduled to be issued in early 2026. These letters will include a QR code enabling customers to submit images of their wheel sets so Honda can determine whether their vehicle is affected.

“In the meantime, customers may continue to drive their vehicles in their current condition."

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Comments
Peter Cavellini 23 February 2026

Why is this still a thing?, it should not happen today , granted trusting a machine to faultlessly fix wheels on cars isn't a 100% ,it just shouldn't happen.

MAttew18 23 February 2026
 

