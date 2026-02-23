Honda has recalled the 10th-generation Civic over an issue that could result in a wheel falling off the car while driving.

In the UK, 46,152 cars built between 2017 and 2021 are part of the recall, the Japanese manufacturer has confirmed to Autocar.

According to the European Commission (which has published more details on the wider European recall), the issue affects wheels not being fitted tightly enough, which could cause the nut to become loose when driving. In the worst-case scenario, this could result in “a risk of wheel loss”.

Honda has confirmed to Autocar that only “optional” alloys are affected but didn't expand further. Affected owners are being contacted, it added.

The full statement read: “Honda has confirmed a safety recall relating to accessory (optional) wheels fitted to certain vehicles. The affected vehicles were sold in the United Kingdom, and UK customers are included within this recall action. This recall applies to 2017–2021-model-year Honda Civic 5-Door. In total, 46,152 units in the UK could be impacted.

“Customer notification letters are scheduled to be issued in early 2026. These letters will include a QR code enabling customers to submit images of their wheel sets so Honda can determine whether their vehicle is affected.

“In the meantime, customers may continue to drive their vehicles in their current condition."