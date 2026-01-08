BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Government gives councils new power to ban pavement parking
UP NEXT
Fiat confirms pure-petrol, manual-gearbox Grande Panda for UK

Government gives councils new power to ban pavement parking

Local authorities to be given powers to introduce wider bans on pavement parking

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 January 2026

The government is cracking down on pavement parking by giving local authorities the power to introduce blanket bans on the practice over wider areas.

Authorities were previously required to seek restrictions on pavement parking on a street-by-street basis, slowing the rate at which they could take action across neighbourhoods.

This year, legislation will be introduced to allow local authorities to enforce against unnecessary obstruction of the pavement. The nature of that enforcement has still to be disclosed, but it is likely to be a fine.

In the long term, power over pavement parking will be granted to either the local strategic authority (bodies made up of multiple neighbouring councils), unitary authority or county council, depending on the area. 

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the decision to grant local authorities more power over whether to allow pavement parking was down to them being “best placed to respond to local needs”.

Pavement parking will still be permissible in areas where it is deemed necessary and does not pose a limitation to more vulnerable pedestrians such as wheelchair users or parents with pushchairs, said the DfT.

But it remains to be seen what checks and balances will be implemented to ensure restrictions are not introduced by councils where they are not needed.

The move has been welcomed by disability charities and motoring organisations. Andrew Lennox, chief executive of The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, said: “Cars blocking pavements are a nuisance for everyone, but especially dangerous for people with sight loss, who can be forced into the road with traffic they can’t see.

“Pavement parking is also a barrier that shuts people out of everyday life. When pavements are blocked, people with sight loss lose confidence, independence and the freedom to travel safely. This stops people accessing work, education and social opportunities.”

Rod Dennis, senior policy officer for the RAC, said: “A clear majority of drivers agree that no pavement user should be made to walk or wheel into the road.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral
Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Cupra Born cars for sale

 Cupra BORN 58kWh V2 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£22,499
 Cupra Born 58kWh V3 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£17,371
 Cupra Born 58kWh V3 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£21,700
 Cupra Born 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£17,300
 Cupra Born E-Boost 79kWh VZ First Edition Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£34,795
 Cupra Born 58kWh V3 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,795
 Cupra BORN 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,499
 Cupra Born 58kWh V1 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,995
 Cupra Born E-Boost 58kWh V2 Auto 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,995
View all 293 cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral
Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi

View all car reviews