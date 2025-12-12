BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Europe scraps 2035 new ICE car sales ban - report
UP NEXT
Wild V8 Genesis supercar set for cabrio and hardcore 'GT3'

Europe scraps 2035 new ICE car sales ban - report

A senior European lawmaker says the ban is "off the table"; EU expected to officially confirm on Tuesday

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 December 2025

The EU has scrapped its 2035 sales ban on new combustion cars, a senior lawmaker has said.

While yet to be officially announced, Manfred Weber – president of the EPP, the European Parliament’s largest party – told German newspaper Bild that the plans were “off the table”.

In its place, flexible emission reduction rules will be implemented, he said: "For new registrations from 2035 onwards, a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions will now be mandatory for car manufacturers' fleet targets, instead of 100%."

He added that “there will also be no 100% target from 2040 onwards”, which means that “the technology ban on combustion engines is off the table”. 

Weber told Bild that the EU’s decision “secures tens of thousands of industrial jobs", given that engines will continue to be produced for Europe, while also sending an “important signal to the entire automotive industry”.

This latest bombshell follows reports from earlier this week that EU lawmakers were looking at moving the 2035 ban to 2040.

This was to reflect new EV adoption forecasts and also due to lobbying from European governments and some of the industry’s biggest car makers, including Volkswagen, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Stellantis.

But Weber's comments all but confirm that the EU has instead adopted a more radical approach and binned the legislation it signed off in 2021, which would have effectively forced car makers to sell only electric vehicles.

The EU is expected to make the official announcement on Tuesday 16 December.

What this means for the UK – which was the first country to propose a sales ban on new ICE cars in 2020 – has yet to be announced.

The UK has a much higher EV adoption rate than the EU, albeit still below the government-mandated target (28% for 2025).

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Citroen e C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross
7
Citroen C5 Aircross
Urban Cruiser review
Toyota Urban Cruiser
5
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Citroen E C5 Aircross review 2025 014
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
6
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
Toyota Aygo X
Toyota Aygo X
8
Toyota Aygo X
Mercedes CLA Hybrid review 2025 001
Mercedes-Benz CLA Hybrid
Mercedes-Benz CLA Hybrid

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz C-CLASS 1.5 C200h MHEV AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£28,990
17,500miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki VITARA 1.0 Boosterjet SZ-T Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,470
37,782miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.0 E200 AMG Line G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,998
60,499miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi MHEV 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£23,998
9,773miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Mokka 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Premium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,998
26,881miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG3 1.5 SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£14,698
2,459miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan QASHQAI 1.5 DCi Tekna 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,999
76,654miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 D350 MHEV HST Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£40,799
44,777miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X1 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,490
77,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Tonrichard 12 December 2025

The UK's 80% BEV Mandate by 2030 is looking increasingly optimistic if not farcical. I fear though that the Net Zero zealots in the Govt, supported by their Labour backbenchers, driven more by Miliband ideology than realism. In exasperation you can see manufacturers just withdrawing their ICE models from sale rather than face the cost of subsiding/discounting them or paying astronomical fines. Another blow to the UK auto industry when Mini can only sell Chinese and German imported models and Toyota up sticks to move Corolla hybrid production to Europe or import from Japan. 

Latest Reviews

Citroen e C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross
7
Citroen C5 Aircross
Urban Cruiser review
Toyota Urban Cruiser
5
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Citroen E C5 Aircross review 2025 014
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
6
Citroen e-C5 Aircross
Toyota Aygo X
Toyota Aygo X
8
Toyota Aygo X
Mercedes CLA Hybrid review 2025 001
Mercedes-Benz CLA Hybrid
Mercedes-Benz CLA Hybrid

View all car reviews