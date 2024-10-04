Demand from private buyers for diesel cars was more than for EVs in September, leading industry bosses to renew calls for urgent government support amid “serious concerns” that a waning electric car market “is putting environmental ambitions at risk”.
During the month, private diesel sales increased 17.1% compared with September 2023 – a volume uplift of 1367 cars – which was in contrast to the powertrain's 7% year-on-year sales drop.
Private EV demand also rose – driven by “unprecedented” mandate-chasing manufacturer discounting - albeit by only 3.6%, equivalent to just 410 additional registrations.
This rise comes despite a record month for EV sales, which increased 36.8% year on year to 56,387 sales - 76% of which were made by fleets.
“September’s record EV performance is good news, but look under the bonnet and there are serious concerns as the market is not growing quickly enough to meet mandated targets,” said Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) boss Mike Hawes.
Those mandated targets reference the UK government's new emissions regulations that will heavily fine car makers if they fail to meet a 22% EV sales mix – a figure that will rise each year.
Hawes added: “Despite manufacturers spending billions on both product and market support – support that the industry cannot sustain indefinitely – market weakness is putting environmental ambitions at risk and jeopardising future investment.
“While we appreciate the pressures on the public purse, the chancellor must use the forthcoming Budget to introduce bold measures on consumer support and infrastructure to get the transition back on track, and with it the economic growth and environmental benefits we all crave.”
Ahead of new chancellor Rachel Reeves' Budget later this month, the SMMT and “12 major manufacturers” have called for: temporarily halving VAT on new EV purchases; scrapping the VED ‘expensive car’ tax supplement for EVs; equalising VAT on public charging to match the 5% home-charging rate; and maintaining and extending business incentives.
Overall, the UK new car market bounced back following a lacklustre August, recording the best figure for a September in post-Covid Britain.
In what is always a bumper month for the market, given the arrival of new registration plates (now '74’), 275,239 cars were sold, according to SMMT figures.
This represents a slight rise (1%) on 2023’s 272,610, but is still 20% down on pre-Covid 2019.
So far this year, 1,514,094 cars have been sold, up 4.3% on the same point in 2023.
In September 2024, diesel sales are down 7.1%, petrol sales are down 9.3% and EV sales are up 24.4%. EV sales are now at 20.5% of the new car market. That's 1 in 5 new cars. That's what the SMMT data shows. This article by Will Rimmel is pure spin aimed at distracting from the fact that EVs are growing overall. Autocar needs to join the 21st Century and stop acting like a sub-brand of Classic & Sportscar.
I hope you don't mind I read the SMMT linkIt's interesting across the board, sales are low and it appears Mike thinks the OEMs are not working hard enough to be appealing (did someone say price).What's very interesting is that BEVs were and PHEVs (and HEVs) were up for Sep 2023 vs Sep 2024.Petrol and Diesel are down for Sep 2023 vs Sep 2024.YTD is even more interesting as BEV/PHEV/HEV are up with petrol and diesel down.If I follow the money for AutoCar I end up with "Dechert Nominees Ltd.Hey that's Charles Wynn-Evans, overall partner of Dechert."We regularly advise clients worldwide on matters across the full scope of the energy mix, including: oil & gas, liquefied natural gas, coal, nuclear, wind, solar, biofuels, hydroelectric, geothermal, hydrogen and other natural sources."