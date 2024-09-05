New car sales slow in August ahead of September's new plate month

UK new car sales slowed slightly in August as buyers held out for September’s numberplate change.

Figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed registrations dipped by 1082 (1.3%) compared with August 2023.

Despite the dip, the market remains on course to beat its 2023 total of 1.9 million sales. So far this year, sales are up 480,443 year on year to 1.2m.

The Ford Puma, the best-selling car so far this year with 32,263 sales, topped the chart in August with 2471.

It was followed closely by the Kia Sportage, on 1962 sales, but the third-placed Nissan Qashqai ended up with just 1170.

Wins in August came in the form of hybrid car sales, up 3088 compared with last year, and EV sales, up 1870.

EVs' market share reached 22.6% in August, the highest for a month since December 2022, driven by some manufacturers discounting EVs in the face of £15,000-per-car fines under the UK's new zero emission vehicle mandate.

The SMMT forecasts some 364,000 EV sales in 2024 – below the mandated 22% proportion of overall sales.

As such, SMMT CEO Mike Hawes again used the figures to call on the government to reintroduce incentives for EV buyers and owners.

He said: “August’s EV growth is welcome, but it’s always a very low-volume month and so subject to distortions ahead of September’s numberplate change.

"The introduction of the new 74 plate, together with a raft of compelling offers and discounts from manufacturers, plus growing model choice, will help increase purchase consideration and be a true barometer for market demand.

"Encouraging a mass market shift to EVs remains a challenge, however, and urgent action must be taken to help buyers overcome affordability issues and concerns about charge-point provision.”