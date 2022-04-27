BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Car industry bodies hit back at “dangerous” biennial MOT plan
UP NEXT
New 2022 Mercedes-AMG C43 gets mild hybrid and more power

Car industry bodies hit back at “dangerous” biennial MOT plan

Plan for MOT test every two years could lessen financial burden on households amid cost-of-living crisis
News
2 mins read
27 April 2022

Industry bodies claim a suggested plan to make the MOT test a biennial rather than annual requirement could “make our roads more dangerous”.

As reported initially by The Telegraph, the plan was mooted at a cabinet meeting last night after prime minister Boris Johnson called on members to come up with ideas to reduce the financial impact on UK households. 

If passed into law, the move could save motorists up to £54.85 per year - the legal maximum cost of a test.

Related articles

Under current legislation, cars more than three years old need an MOT certificate, and this must be renewed every year. Cars more than 40 years old are exempt from the requirement, but it's still recommended to have them checked yearly anyway. 

Any plans will need to be ratified by the dedicated Cost of Living committee, which Johnson will chair, The Telegraph reports.

But a number of leading car-industry voices have heavily criticised the idea, claiming it will cost drivers more than the proposed savings, as issues with cars will be identified later, resulting in higher repairs bills.

“Although well intended, moving the yearly £55 spend on an MOT to every two years could make costs worse for drivers with higher repair bills, make our roads more dangerous and put jobs in the garage industry at risk,” a spokesman for the AA said.

“Only recently the government stepped away from switching the MOT to every two years on the grounds of road safety, while AA polling shows overwhelming support from drivers who like the security that an annual health check provides.

“The MOT now highlights major and dangerous defects too, showing how important it is to keep cars in a safe condition.”

 

 

AA head Edmund King tweeted: “[The] idea of [making the] MOT every two years flies in face of driver opinion, as 94% motorists say it was ‘very’ or ‘quite’ important to road safety. MOT is appreciated by [the] vast majority and means at least once a year, for cars over three years, there is [an] independent check on safety and emissions.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas Lyes, head of policy at the RAC, said: “The purpose of an MOT is to ensure vehicles meet a basic level of safety for driving on our roads. Shifting it from annually to every two years would see a dramatic increase in the number of unroadworthy vehicles and could make our roads far less safe.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review
1 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yari Iberian Cup tracking front

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review
1-porsche-911-targa-4-GTS-action-front

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review
1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

One source who attended the cabinet meeting told The Telegraph: “If we moved from an annual check to a check every two years, that's halving the cost of MOT renewal. That's a bread-and-butter policy that shows that the Conservatives are on your side.”

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,990
70,642miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Sz2 3dr
2015
£4,995
82,137miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Access 5dr
2016
£4,995
14,381miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio Connect 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,999
50,117miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Smart Fortwo Coupe 1.0 Passion 2dr
2015
£5,000
88,156miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£5,000
71,517miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Se 5dr
2016
£5,150
84,054miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£5,190
60,976miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Jeremy 27 April 2022

Absolute madness!

The number of times I have overheard car owners at an MOT station say to the tester "just repair what's absolutley necessary for the pass". And BoJo wants to make it bienial to save voters £55!?

 

Peter Cavellini 27 April 2022

WOW!, that's 15p a Day we'd save, what does that add up to in saving cash for the Johnson brigade?

Latest Drives

001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review
Maserati Grecale GT front

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review

Maserati Grecale GT 2022 review
1 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yari Iberian Cup tracking front

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review

Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Iberian Cup 2022 review
1-porsche-911-targa-4-GTS-action-front

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS UK review
1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

View all latest drives