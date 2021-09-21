Autocar confidential: the surprising inspiration behind Renault's Megane E-Tech, and more

In this week’s Autocar confidential, Geneva motor show CEO has doubts over climate protestors, the new-look Macan appears set to enjoy a brief lifespan, and the Renault Megane E-Tech’s project lead reveals the inspiration behind the firm’s latest EV.

Global warning

The 2019 Frankfurt motor show was, despite its heavy focus on electric cars, subjected to protests by environmental activists. So now that the future of the Geneva motor show is looking more stable, we asked CEO Sandro Mesquita what his event will do to acknowledge such groups. “Environmentalists are against automotive and cars,” he said. “It won’t change that we’re a platform for cars. So I’m sorry, but we won’t convince them – that’s a fact.”

Macan doomed

Like the look of the newly updated Porsche Macan? If so, you had better get your order in, as Macan product line boss Sebastian Staiger reckons it will be replaced completely by the new-generation electric version in just three years’ time. Asked for a switchover date, he said: “There are several limiting factors in a vehicle project. One of these factors, of course, is legislation. Emission laws are another limiting factor. Today, no final decision has been taken, but we assume that 2024 will be the year.”