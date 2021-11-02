Autocar confidential: styling plans for Rolls-Royce EV, electric Ford Focus on the way and more

In this week's roundup of automotive gossip, Citroen tell us about the future of the MPV and Ford reveal what they've got on the way. But first, Rolls-Royce reveal that their EV plans won't affect one of their most distinctive styling features.

EV plans won't get rid of the Rolls-Royce grille

Think of Rolls-Royce and you think of that grille, no doubt. Which prompts the question: will the luxury marque’s debut EV need such a big mouth? CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös implied it’s not a tradition that will die easily. “Watch this space,” he said, chuckling. “I don’t want to give anything away, but one thing I can tell you is that it will be a proper, proper Rolls-Royce. It deserves the nameplate, it will be peerless and our clients will love it. First of all, we are building a Rolls-Royce, and secondly it’s electric – not the other way around.”

Electric Focus on the way