Autocar confidential: Skoda's EVs give a combustion benefit, Lamborghini CEO on looking forward and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann tells us why he prefers to look forward, not back, Mercedes explains why Euro 7 will slim its model line-up, and more.

Why EV is good for ICE at Skoda

Skoda's electric car development programme is making your fuel-burning model even more efficient. No, really it is. Design boss Oliver Stefani pointed out the rear spoiler of the facelifted Kodiaq to us and said: “Working on EVs and ICE cars at the same time means you learn a lot. We worked hard on the Enyaq’s aerodynamics to reduce drag and we put that to good use on the Kodiaq.”

Forward, not back for Lamborghini (with exceptions)

It's amazing that Lamborghini’s designers got the reborn Countach past CEO Stephan Winkelmann, given his forward-looking approach. Not even the 2006 Miura reboot makes his eyes misty, as he told us: “I’m not in favour of redoing cars. I look at the Miura and think it’s great, but I think we really need to be focused on the future and we want to look back and say we were the ones who made new icons, not just copied old ones.” So, no Jarama EV?

Time for a clean-up at Mercedes

Mercedes-benz will the impending Euro 7 emissions rules to have a good tidy-up of its engine line-up. Chief operating officer Markus Schäfer reckons it “will reduce the number of engine variants, going through Euro 7, by about 50%”.

