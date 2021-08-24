BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar confidential: Skoda's EVs give a combustion benefit, Lamborghini CEO on looking forward and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
24 August 2021

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann tells us why he prefers to look forward, not back, Mercedes explains why Euro 7 will slim its model line-up, and more.

Why EV is good for ICE at Skoda

Skoda's electric car development programme is making your fuel-burning model even more efficient. No, really it is. Design boss Oliver Stefani pointed out the rear spoiler of the facelifted Kodiaq to us and said: “Working on EVs and ICE cars at the same time means you learn a lot. We worked hard on the Enyaq’s aerodynamics to reduce drag and we put that to good use on the Kodiaq.”

Forward, not back for Lamborghini (with exceptions)

It's amazing that Lamborghini’s designers got the reborn Countach past CEO Stephan Winkelmann, given his forward-looking approach. Not even the 2006 Miura reboot makes his eyes misty, as he told us: “I’m not in favour of redoing cars. I look at the Miura and think it’s great, but I think we really need to be focused on the future and we want to look back and say we were the ones who made new icons, not just copied old ones.” So, no Jarama EV?

Time for a clean-up at Mercedes

Mercedes-benz will the impending Euro 7 emissions rules to have a good tidy-up of its engine line-up. Chief operating officer Markus Schäfer reckons it “will reduce the number of engine variants, going through Euro 7, by about 50%”.

A more driver-friendly Ferrari

The 296 GTB promises to be one of the most controllable sports cars Ferrari has built. Technical boss Michael Leiters said: “If you are scared driving a car, it’s not fun, so the control is very important.” The wheelbase has been shortened by 50mm to reduce inertia and make the car easier to steer, and a new sensor measures movement in six directions to “estimate how close we are to the limit”, Leiters said.

READ MORE

Skoda to follow Enyaq iV Coupé with compact crossover EV​

Lamborghini boss details 2023 super-hybrid and new models​

New Ferrari 296 GTB: 819bhp PHEV to gain convertible option​

