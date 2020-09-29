BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar confidential: Rolls-Royce's handling focus, Hyundai's Kona future and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
29 September 2020

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear how the Rolls-Royce Ghost targets customers who value handling, why the future of the Hyundai Kona may be in jeopardy and more. 

Handling it 

Rolls-Royce’s new-generation Ghost embraces its role as a car favoured by customers who drive themselves by having more of a handling focus, according to boss Torsten Müller-Otvös. “The outgoing Ghost averaged worldwide 80% self-driving customers and 20% chauffeured. Our younger clients in particular enjoy driving. That’s the reason we have increased the focus even more on the new Ghost to say that car needs to handle in a different way [from the Phantom],” he said.

Kona no more?

As Hyundai adds new cars to its Ioniq EV sub-brand in the coming years, electric variants of current models, such as the Kona, may be no more. Hyundai global product boss Lorenz Glaab said: “That sort of direction is possible, but for the time being Kona EV will still be around and run in parallel [to the Ioniq sub-brand models].”

Geneva a go?

The Geneva motor show might have a future after all, Autocar understands. The owners of the Palexpo hall where it’s held have apparently been approaching manufacturers to see if they would attend a show next March. One premium brand Autocar spoke to has declined to part with £125,000 to display one car, though.

Merc-Aston tie-up not ruled out

Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Källenius hasn’t written off further investment in or involvement with Aston Martin, with which it has had a tie-up for seven years. “The partnership is robust. Will it lead to more? Nothing I can comment on today,” he said at the recent launch of the S-Class.

