BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar confidential: Rimac talks EVs, Renault's sustainable re-factory and more
UP NEXT
Bespoke ‘Silent Shadow’ to start EV era at Rolls-Royce

Autocar confidential: Rimac talks EVs, Renault's sustainable re-factory and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
19 January 2021

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we get Mate Rimac's unfiltered take on the differences between EV hypercars, explore how Renault is refurbishing its Flins factory and more.

Rimac talks EVs 

Mate Rimac, boss of the Rimac EV technology firm, is brutally honest about how he sees electric hypercars differentiating themselves from rivals. “I don’t know; that’s going to be a tough one,” he told Autocar in a recent interview. “Maybe it will come down to little tweaks, like the differences between the Ferrari 488 and the McLaren 720S.”

Renault's factory refurb

Renault's factory in Flins, France, which is soon to cease producing cars and be converted into a sustainability-focused ‘re-factory’, will in September open an 8500sq m ‘used car factory’ capable of refurbishing 45,000 second-hand vehicles per year for resale. It’s expected to cut the turnaround time of those vehicles from an average of 21 days to just six days. A ‘retrofit’ division will also offer “conversion of combustion-engine vehicles to other, less carbon-based energies”.

Supply gains

Audi is focused on reducing the carbon footprint of its cars’ supply chains, as it seeks to become entirely carbon-neutral by 2050 in line with the wider Volkswagen Group. “If you look at a battery-powered car, up to 50% of its CO2 emissions over the life cycle of the car are incurred in the supply chain, which means we have a huge lever here,” said Marco Philippi, Audi’s head of procurement strategy. “We’ve got some 14,000 direct suppliers, and you must think these 14,000 suppliers have sub-suppliers who have other suppliers. If we shift that network in the right direction, then we won’t just do something for Audi but also, I’d say, for the industry.”

READ MORE

Rimac C_Two: 1888bhp hypercar on track for 2021 deliveries 

Mate Rimac on C_Two progress and opening a British R&D centre 

How Croatian supercar firm Rimac is shaping the future of fast cars

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives