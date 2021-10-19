Autocar confidential: Noise troubles for electric Rolls Royce, end of the line plans for Lamborghini model and more

In this week's edition of Autocar confidential, Rolls Royce tells us about one of their main issues with their upcoming electric car, Lamborghini explain how they're going to send off the Huracan and Polestar let us know about their future model plans.

Noise troubles for Rolls Royce

An electric Rolls-Royce could be louder inside than one of the current V12 cars, because there will be no engine noise to drown out road and wind roar. But CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös believes “it’s probably not worth” trying to combat this. The Ghost, he said, is already so quiet on the move “that people felt a little disorientated and we needed to bring certain noise levels back in”. “I think we have super experience in understanding how to tackle that,” he added.

Final edition Huracán unlikely

Lamborghini is sending off the Aventador with the commemorative Ultimae edition, but CEO Stephan Winkelmann hinted to Autocar that the V10-powered Huracán’s eventual exit might be slightly quieter: “The V12 is so defining for Lamborghini that we received massive requests to do something special at the end of the [Aventador’s] life cycle. I think this is unique, for sure, and then we will see what we do for other cars.” A hybrid Huracán successor is due in 2024.