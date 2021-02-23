BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar confidential: Has government got EVs right, Mercedes' camera call and more
UP NEXT
New Gordon Murray T50s Niki Lauda is 700bhp track weapon

Autocar confidential: Has government got EVs right, Mercedes' camera call and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
23 February 2021

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, Gridserve CEO explains why the UK government has found the sweet spot for EV promotion, we hear why Mercedes isn't convinced by camera wing mirrors and Porsche makes a bold manual gearbox sales prediction. 

Gridserve hails Govt EV plan

Contrary to popular opinion, the government is doing enough to promote mass EV usage in the run-up to the 2030 combustion ban, according to Gridserve CEO Toddington Harper. “I would be worried about the government doing much more,” he said. “The solar industry was epic, but it was entirely driven by subsidies, and when the government pulled them, the industry collapsed overnight. It’s not sustainable. Gridserve is all about sustainable choices, and our business models aren’t based on subsidies.”

Mirrors vs cameras

Mercedes-Benz Design boss Gorden Wagener isn’t convinced by the emerging trend for using cameras in place of door mirrors on EVs. “These cameras are actually not a smart idea,” he said. “First, a mirror gives you a direct response. Yes, they are more aerodynamically efficient, but they eat up so much power, especially on an electric car [that] from a view of [energy] consumption, they don’t make sense.”

Porsche predicts GT3 manual spree

Porsche GT Division boss Andreas Preuninger predicts some 40% of new 911 GT3 buyers will specify the manual ’box, but head of motorsport Frank-Steffen Walliser hinted it could be even more. “We lost several bottles of wine by betting on the take rate when we reintroduced the manual option. We were surprised by how high it was,” he said.

READ MORE

Government pledges £20 million to on-street EV charger scheme 

Aston Martin and Gentex to unveil new camera-based monitoring system 

New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3: First ride in 503bhp flagship

Used cars for sale

 Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2015
£54,950
42,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2017
£59,886
47,510miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2017
£67,995
10,890miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2017
£69,900
22,907miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 S 2dr Pdk
2016
£72,995
18,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 S 2dr Pdk
2014
£75,850
21,668miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2017
£82,845
3,889miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 S 2dr Pdk
2018
£85,990
10,210miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2019
£85,990
2,150miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review
1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review
1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
Ruf CTR Anniversary 2021 review
1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2018 review hero front

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

This intoxicating farewell to the current 911 generation redefines just how brilliant a driver's Porsche can be

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review
1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review
1 RUF CTR 2020 first drive review hero front
Ruf CTR Anniversary 2021 review
1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review

View all latest drives