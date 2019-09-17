Autocar confidential: Ferrari's extra-special speedster, Citroen calls for motoring freedom and more

In this week's gathering of gossip from the meeting rooms of motoring, we hear why Nissan didn't reinvent the Juke, how Mercedes' two very different EVs are very similar underneath, and more.

Marchionne's V12-powered legacy

A chance chat between former Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne, who died last year, and the design team led to the creation of the Monza speedster. Marchionne and the design team shared their love of speedsters of the past and “during this conversation, we said why not make one as a concept?” said Ferrari design boss Flavio Manzoni. “The project started like this.”

Off the buses

Citroen boss Linda Jackson has said it’s up to car makers to prove that the personal freedom cars can offer has a vital role in the future. “I think people have a bad view of the car industry,” Jackson said. “Everybody is knocking the car and saying it’s going to be impossible to get around in cities without everybody going to public transport… We want to say: ‘Hold on. People want freedom, liberty and mobility’.”