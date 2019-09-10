Autocar confidential: Citroen says comfort is crucial, Fiat won't downsize and more

As we flick through our notes this week, we learn why Fiat won't make a Renault Twizy rival, why the new Evoque will attract more buyers than its predecessor, and more.

Fiat stays full-sized

Despite its expertise in small cars, Fiat will not make a quadricycle-based city car such as the Renault Twizy or Seat Minimo (pictured), according to boss Olivier François. “They answer a need because 16-year-olds can drive them,” he said, “but they won’t help [EU] CO2 [fleet] targets as quadricycles aren’t counted.

Evoque has room for improvement

Some 60% OF Evoque customers are conquests from other brands, but Land Rover marketing boss Anthony Bradbury reckons that figure will rise even higher with the second-generation version. Referencing the old model’s shortage of space, he said: “That was one reason the car was rejected by some, so now that’s been addressed, this gives us another chance in conquest audience.”