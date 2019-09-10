Autocar confidential: Citroen says comfort is crucial, Fiat won't downsize and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
by Autocar
10 September 2019

As we flick through our notes this week, we learn why Fiat won't make a Renault Twizy rival, why the new Evoque will attract more buyers than its predecessor, and more. 

Fiat stays full-sized

Despite its expertise in small cars, Fiat will not make a quadricycle-based city car such as the Renault Twizy or Seat Minimo (pictured), according to boss Olivier François. “They answer a need because 16-year-olds can drive them,” he said, “but they won’t help [EU] CO2 [fleet] targets as quadricycles aren’t counted.

Evoque has room for improvement

Some 60% OF Evoque customers are conquests from other brands, but Land Rover marketing boss Anthony Bradbury reckons that figure will rise even higher with the second-generation version. Referencing the old model’s shortage of space, he said: “That was one reason the car was rejected by some, so now that’s been addressed, this gives us another chance in conquest audience.” 

Driven this week

  • Fiat 500x Sport 2019 first drive review - hero front
    9 September 2019
    First Drive
    Fiat 500X 1.3 Sport 2019 review
    The sportiest version of Fiat's compact crossover aims for more fun and...
  • Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
    6 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Ranger Raptor
    Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in...
  • Mazda CX30 2019 first drive review - hero front
    5 September 2019
    First Drive
    Mazda CX-30 2019 review
    Mazda has used its impressive new 3 hatchback as the basis for a compact...

Citroen’s lounging around

Citroen boss Linda Jackson believes the impending rise of autonomous systems will reward the firm’s key focus on comfort. “There aren’t many manufacturers talking primarily about comfort, and if we’re going to be spending more time in our cars, it has to be friendly and comfortable,” she said.

