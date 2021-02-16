BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar confidential: BMW's retro message, SMMT all ears and more
UP NEXT
Jaguar to become all-electric brand from 2025

Autocar confidential: BMW's retro message, SMMT all ears and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
16 February 2021

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear why though BMW is impressed by Renault's plans to revive the 5 it won't be following suit, SMMT boss Mike Hawes expresses eagerness to learn what JLR will do next and more.

BMW won't go retro

BMW has no plans to go retro, but that didn’t stop design boss Adrian van Hooydonk sending a congratulatory message to Laurens van den Acker when Renault unveiled its electric 5. “I think that car will work for them,” he said.

SMMT anticipates JLR news

SMMT boss Mike Hawes is eager to hear Jaguar Land Rover’s long-term plan. He said: “We’re all expecting the Thierry Bolloré strategy for the future. It’s a phenomenal company and an asset to the UK and our industry. I’m sure they will determine a path to safeguard the future and ways to build on success in the past. Their commitment to the UK hasn’t been in doubt since they became independent.”

Hyundai could electrify Santa Cruz

Hyundai's new Santa Cruz pick-up could well gain an electric powertrain in the future. Chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke said: “We will have to wait to apply the powertrain but it’s not far off. The future will certainly give us the opportunity to electrify it.”

Peugeot US return unlikely 

Peugeot returning to the US remains possible but is less likely now that it’s part of Stellantis along with American brands Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep. “We must reconsider, as Peugeot will be part of a new world in the coming months,” said recently departed boss Jean-Philippe Imparato. “We have to adapt – but all options remain on the table.”

READ MORE

BMW to launch nine new electric cars by 2025 

BMW M achieves record sales in 2020 

BMW 3 Series, 5 Series gain new entry-level plug-in hybrid options

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2014
£3,995
62,046miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Se 5dr
2014
£4,000
65,112miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Premium 5dr
2014
£4,400
61,890miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Active 3dr
2014
£4,495
37,982miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Se 5dr
2014
£4,500
40,224miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,500
79,765miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Classic 5dr
2014
£4,750
35,055miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Se 5dr
2015
£4,795
31,045miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Se 5dr
2015
£4,990
36,933miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive review hero front
MK Indy RX-5 2021 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia Picanto 2021 first drive review hero front
Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi AMT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
rmcondo 16 February 2021

Both the Mini and RR are fundamentally retro. BMW is a paragon of evolutionary design, notably in the 3, 5 and 7 Series.

tuga 16 February 2021
BMW should reconsider going retro.

In fact, they should reconsider their entire design department.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive review hero front
MK Indy RX-5 2021 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia Picanto 2021 first drive review hero front
Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi AMT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives