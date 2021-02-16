Autocar confidential: BMW's retro message, SMMT all ears and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear why though BMW is impressed by Renault's plans to revive the 5 it won't be following suit, SMMT boss Mike Hawes expresses eagerness to learn what JLR will do next and more.

BMW won't go retro

BMW has no plans to go retro, but that didn’t stop design boss Adrian van Hooydonk sending a congratulatory message to Laurens van den Acker when Renault unveiled its electric 5. “I think that car will work for them,” he said.

SMMT anticipates JLR news

SMMT boss Mike Hawes is eager to hear Jaguar Land Rover’s long-term plan. He said: “We’re all expecting the Thierry Bolloré strategy for the future. It’s a phenomenal company and an asset to the UK and our industry. I’m sure they will determine a path to safeguard the future and ways to build on success in the past. Their commitment to the UK hasn’t been in doubt since they became independent.”

Hyundai could electrify Santa Cruz

Hyundai's new Santa Cruz pick-up could well gain an electric powertrain in the future. Chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke said: “We will have to wait to apply the powertrain but it’s not far off. The future will certainly give us the opportunity to electrify it.”

Peugeot US return unlikely

Peugeot returning to the US remains possible but is less likely now that it’s part of Stellantis along with American brands Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep. “We must reconsider, as Peugeot will be part of a new world in the coming months,” said recently departed boss Jean-Philippe Imparato. “We have to adapt – but all options remain on the table.”