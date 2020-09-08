BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar confidential: Bentley's sales snub, the standalone Citroen and more
Autocar confidential: Bentley's sales snub, the standalone Citroen and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear why Bentley isn't worried about annual sales growth, the uniqueness of Citroen's ë-C4 electric hatchback, and more.

Bentley's sales snub

Bentley is one of the few manufacturers not aiming for annual sales growth, according to boss Adrian Hallmark. “We’re not aiming for 15,000 or even 13,000,” he said, acknowledging that the firm has hovered around 10,000 units per year since 2007. Instead, Bentley will work to increase the profitability of each car it sells. The Continental GT already sells for 22% above list price on average.

Top of a class of one

Citroen says its new ë-C4 electric hatchback, set to be priced from around £30,000, will essentially sit in a class of one when it’s launched next year. At the moment, said UK product marketing boss Rob Clark, “customers are faced with left-field EVs, B-segment hatchbacks or more expensive premium cars, so this is a car that could attract a new audience”.

Kia deals in

It will be a long time before most manufacturers move away from physical dealerships and online buying becomes the norm, reckons Kia UK president Paul Philpott: “To spend the sort of money you do on a car requires confidence, and for most people, that comes from seeing and trying the car and talking to experts.”

Latest Drives

Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2020 UK review
Fiat 500 electric 2021 first drive review - hero front
Fiat 500 2021 review
View all latest drives

Car review
Citroën C4
The Citroën C4 range comprises three diesel and three petrol engines, plus three trim levels

Citroen C4

It's an admirable family hatchback, but there is an abundance of superior rivals that makes the C4 feel a little outclassed

Post-Brexit benefits

Firms that locate their production facilities in the UK post-Brexit will still reap many benefits, SMMT chief Mike Hawes has claimed. He listed “a proven track record in R&D and innovation” and “a highly skilled workforce that comes out at the top of league tables when benchmarked” as two factors – but acknowledged that investors are “sitting on their hands” waiting for a deal between the UK and EU.

