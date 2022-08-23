BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Vehicle supply issues not close to resolution, fleet managers warned
UP NEXT
New Bentley Batur previews look of future EVs

Vehicle supply issues not close to resolution, fleet managers warned

Vehicle prices are up 10% since 2021, as escalating China-Taiwan tensions risk further shortages
Alex Grant
News
2 mins read
23 August 2022

Fleet managers should expect shortages of new company cars to continue through 2023 and beyond, consultancy firm Arthur D Little has warned, adding that even bigger disruption for semiconductor supply could still be ahead. 

Vehicle manufacturers have faced a challenging recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, including lockdowns, social distancing and a combination of factory fires, extreme weather and the conflict in Ukraine affecting production of critical semiconductor ‘chips’ and wiring looms.

With restricted capacity, Wolf-Dieter Hoppe, a partner at Arthur D Little who focuses on the automotive sector, said vehicle manufacturers are prioritising the most profitable products (typically luxury models) and sales channels while also reducing discounts – something fleets have traditionally benefited from. 

Related articles

In the UK, the British Vehicle Rental Association (BVRLA) recently reported “bulging” company car order banks with waiting times of at least 12 months for deliveries and signs that manufacturers are focusing on retail orders. SMMT data shows large fleets registered 137,946 fewer cars during the first seven months of this year than they did in the same period in 2021 – a 25.4% decline (to 404,457 units), versus a slight rise in retail volumes. 

Analysis by Arthur D Little shows margins on new vehicle sales had increased by up to 26% (for Hyundai-Kia) year on year, with higher transaction prices too.

Hoppe said: “We have seen the average price of vehicles has increased by more than 10% over the last year [and this] is a consistent trend across the brands [and] all segments. [Fleet managers] have to deal with two problems: one, getting the vehicles [they] need, and second the cost has gone up significantly.”

There is no short-term solution. Semiconductor fabrication plants take “up to three years” to build, the conflict in Ukraine is ongoing, and escalating tension between China and Taiwan is the “biggest risk” ahead, Hoppe said. Around 90% of the most advanced (five-nanometre or smaller) semiconductors are made in Taiwan. 

In turn, fleet managers must adapt quickly, he stressed, including extending contracts, standardising vehicle specification and adding new manufacturers and technologies – especially electric – to keep drivers moving. 

Hoppe also advised proactive maintenance to minimise fault-related downtime, and optimising remarketing strategies to capitalise on strong used values, noting that alternative mobility options could meet some employees’ travel needs.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Alfa Romeo Tonale FD 19 1600x1067 9a6dc460 3441 4ded b8b2 bd38b00bd93c
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 Ti UK Drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 Ti UK Drive
Vauxhall Astra Ultimate 519703
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive
Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

“There is no silver bullet, but there are a few levers [fleet managers] can pull,” said Hoppe. “You need to be much more dynamic. The situation is more complex than it was before, but it is solvable. We cannot predict what will be in half a year.”

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,000
35,651miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz B200 2.1 B200d SE (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,198
75,902miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi A3 1.4 TFSI E-tron Sportback E-S Tronic Euro 6 5dr 8.8kWh
2018
£19,198
52,498miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE Navigation DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£16,698
49,765miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Acenta 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,000
86,549miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.2 DIG-T N-Connecta XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£14,198
43,879miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Sharan 2.0 TDI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£14,698
76,829miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Mondeo 1.5 TDCi ECOnetic Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,198
63,128miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mazda MX5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Nav Euro 6 2dr
2017
£14,698
43,382miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Alfa Romeo Tonale FD 19 1600x1067 9a6dc460 3441 4ded b8b2 bd38b00bd93c
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 Ti UK Drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 Ti UK Drive
Vauxhall Astra Ultimate 519703
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive
Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive

View all latest drives