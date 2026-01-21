BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rental sector suffering 'five-figure losses' amid rush for electric company cars
UP NEXT
Dacia to reveal more details of new Skoda Octavia rival in February

Rental sector suffering 'five-figure losses' amid rush for electric company cars

Rapid depreciation, weak demand for used EVs, influx of new brands and new eVED tax combine to scare lessors

Alex Grant
News
3 mins read
21 January 2026

Almost half (47%) of the UK’s leased company cars are electric, new industry figures have revealed, but concerns about residual values, running costs and the longevity of new brands mean leasing companies are bracing for tighter profit margins this year.

The latest quarterly report from industry body the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) shows the sector is weathering stagnant economic conditions, Members are operating a combined 1.5 million leased cars at the end of September – up 12.5% year on year.

However, there’s a growing imbalance between business and private demand.

Members’ combined business contract hire (BCH) fleet – the most common way to fund company cars – has grown by 7.9% to 936,352 vehicles, of which 47% are electric.

That’s supported by cheap benefit-in-kind (BIK) taxation and a shift away from purchasing to avoid EVs’ high up-front pricing and uncertain depreciation and maintenance costs. 

With fewer incentives and waning consumer confidence, members' combined personal contract hire (PCH) fleet shrank by 3.7% to 237,111 vehicles.

Some of that volume was cannibalised by booming demand for salary sacrifice – a fleet that more than doubled (up 123%) to 209,119 vehicles over the same period. 

Salary sacrifice enables drivers to lease cars through their employer, often at a discount, using their pre-tax wages. If it emits 75g/km CO2 or less, it’s taxed as a company car at much lower rates than the salary they’re using for the monthly rentals, which means it’s typically more affordable than an equivalent PCH deal.

Whereas only 18% of the PCH fleet is electric, 83% of salary sacrifice cars are battery-powered.

The BVRLA said heavy discounting to meet government-mandated sales targets and an influx of cheaper electric cars had enabled more drivers to benefit, because the monthly rental bills can’t take drivers’ remaining income beneath the minimum wage threshold. 

However, the growing EV fleet is also presenting challenges. A slow used market, discounts averaging £11,000 per vehicle in 2025 (according to the SMMT) and competition from new brands has put pressure on residual values. 

Five-figure losses on EVs were common, the BVRLA said, while members raised concerns about brands potentially pulling out of an overcrowded market and frustrations about the incoming pay-per-mile tax (eVED) on electric and plug-in hybrid cars and its effect on demand for used cars.

Meanwhile, two thirds (65%) of new BCH and 99.9% of salary sacrifice cars are on maintenance-inclusive contracts, which are hard to price. Despite higher reliability and cheaper servicing costs than petrol or diesel cars, EVs require more frequent replacements of more expensive tyres and incur higher recovery and repair costs if they go wrong.  

On the upside, leasing companies are confident that EVs are reliable enough and their batteries are durable enough for second and even third leases.

The BCH fleet includes 33,191 used cars, up 290% year on year, despite competition from aggressively discounted new cars.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130
suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review
8
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

 “The vehicle leasing sector continues to play a vital role in driving new vehicle registrations and delivering road transport decarbonisation, but any satisfaction from these achievements is tempered by the relentless pressure of compliance costs, cash-strapped customers and rampant EV depreciation,” said BVRLA chief executive Toby Poston.

“Our industry is agile, resilient and innovative, but it needs to work in partnership with the government. The faltering used EV market and the badly designed and poorly timed eVED regime proposals are two prime examples where we need an urgent policy rethink.” 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,520
 Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 Prestige Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,999
 Volkswagen CALIFORNIA 2.0 TDI Ocean DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£61,995
 Mazda Mazda3 2.0 SKYACTIV-G SE-L Nav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£4,600
 Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.3 A180 AMG Line (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,899
 Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 Prestige Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,150
 Audi Q2 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,995
 Ford S-MAX 1.5T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,490
 Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic Black Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£31,995
View all cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130
suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review
8
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review

View all car reviews