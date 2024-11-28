BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK car production falls again as car makers gear up for EVs
UP NEXT
Speed limits for cars in Scotland could be lowered

UK car production falls again as car makers gear up for EVs

British factories produced 77,484 vehicles last month – 14,037 fewer than in October 2023

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
28 November 2024

Car production in the UK fell by 15.3% year on year in October – the eighth consecutive month of decline.

A total of 77,484 vehicles rolled off British production lines – 14,037 fewer than in October 2023.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the decline was mainly down to plants shutting down lines as they prepared for EV production (Nissan’s Sunderland factory, for example).

Related articles

The SMMT also claimed the decline was in part due to the general downturn in EV interest leading manufacturers to slow production.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype drive 2024 01
Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype review
Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype review
Hyundai bayon front tracking review
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
lexus lbx review 2024 01 front dynamic
Lexus LBX
7
Lexus LBX
vauxhall grandland ev review 2024 01
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
7
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
8
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid

View all car reviews