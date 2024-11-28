UK car production falls again as car makers gear up for EVs

Car production in the UK fell by 15.3% year on year in October – the eighth consecutive month of decline.

A total of 77,484 vehicles rolled off British production lines – 14,037 fewer than in October 2023.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the decline was mainly down to plants shutting down lines as they prepared for EV production (Nissan’s Sunderland factory, for example).

The SMMT also claimed the decline was in part due to the general downturn in EV interest leading manufacturers to slow production.