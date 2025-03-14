BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK ban on new hybrid car sales from 2030 to be relaxed - report

Pushback from manufacturers and threat to investment prompt rethink on market restriction by government

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 March 2025

The planned 2030 ban on sales of some new hybrid cars in the UK is set to be relaxed by prime minister Keir Starmer, it has been reported.

This could mean any new electrified cars (mild hybrids, hybrids and plug-in hybrids) could continue to be sold until 2035, when all non-electric cars are to be banned from the UK's new car market.

According to a Whitehall source quoted by The Telegraph, “everything” is on the table following warnings that any restrictions on hybrid car sales could hurt investment by ZEV mandate-chasing car makers in the UK amid waning EV sales growth.

