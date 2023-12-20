BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Sign up: How to sell cars in 2024
UP NEXT
New electric Porsche Macan to be revealed next week

Sign up: How to sell cars in 2024

Industry experts join Autocar Business to outline how car retailers can survive and thrive in a transformative year
Autocar
News
1 min read
15 January 2024

The post-Covid car market has been on a rocky path to recovery, but recent surges at the end of 2023 have sparked hope of a return to pre-pandemic normality.

But with the introduction of the ZEV mandate, the rise of the agency model, stalling demand and a cost of living crisis, what will the world of car sales look like in 2024? That is the question we will be answering in this live, free-to-join webinar, which takes place at 11am on 7 February.

You can sign up now to the Selling Cars in 2024 webinar, sponsored by Cox Automotive.

Related articles

The event will be hosted by Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw, with confirmed speakers so far including Eurig Druce, vice-president of sales at Stellantis UK; Philip Nothard, insight director at Cox Automotive; and Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be answered live by our panel.

To watch previous webinars, click here.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Car sales MG

Sign up: How to sell cars in 2024

Sign up: How to sell cars in 2024
Renault Kangoo
Van sales boom makes Renault one of UK's fastest-growing brands
Van sales boom makes Renault one of UK&#039;s fastest-growing brands
Mercedes Benz dealer

Breaking down the stories from 2023's UK car sales numbers

Breaking down the stories from 2023&#039;s UK car sales numbers
bmw m760e front end
Upper-end models, such as the BMW 7 Series, were among the BMW Group's best sellers
BMW Group makes record sales in 2023 as EV interest grows 74%
BMW Group makes record sales in 2023 as EV interest grows 74%
ev handling test 2023 173
The ZEV mandate forces car makers to sell ever increasing percentages of EVs
Car makers successfully argued against small EV incentives
Car makers successfully argued against small EV incentives

View all business news

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma
VW T Roc lead
Volkswagen T-Roc
9
Volkswagen T-Roc
Subaru BRZ
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
10
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
mercedes bens e class review 2024 01 dynamic front
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2024 Renault Clio front lead
Renault Clio
9
Renault Clio

View all car reviews