Government to create own Rules of Origin laws if EU's "don't work"

The UK Government has pledged to create its own Rules of Origin agreement if the European Union “does not agree to what we think is the best solution”.

The rules, created as part of Brexit negotiations and due to come into effect on 1 January 2024, require 45% of the value of an electric vehicle to have originated in the UK or EU – and 60% of the battery pack.

Those whose vehicles do not meet these regulations will be fined, which will drive up prices – as much as £3400 per imported EU-made EV and £3600 UK-made EV bought on the continent, the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has today warned.

“We know that the [original] trade agreement, which was fine when it was first written, doesn't work with the world that we are living in now,” said trade secretary Kemi Badenoch at the SMMT’s Global Trade Conference.