Those who sit at the top of the tree, the CEOs, are the most important people within car makers. They wield great power, especially in their strongest regions.

Their roles have, however, shifted in recent years, with the push of electric cars, and the need to prioritise tech and software above all else, requiring a change in thinking and working.

Some have failed to make the change, others have thrived. It is those who we celebrate within the Power List 100, sponsored by Keyloop.

Power List 100 2023 - CEOs

Mary Barra, chair, CEO, General Motors

Mary Barra is a General Motors veteran, having worked at the firm since she was 18.