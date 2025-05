New Nissan UK managing director James Taylor wants the firm to adopt a “mindset of growth” as it prepares for a big product push in volume segments over the next two years.

Taylor, who has been in position for only a matter of days since leaving the MD role at Vauxhall, was speaking at a preview event for the new Nissan Micra in an interview that focused on Nissan’s place and development in the UK car market rather than the brand’s global issues.