More than 1200 Ford UK workers vote to take industrial action over pay

More than 1200 Ford UK workers will take industrial action later this month over a pay dispute.

The staff are based in office roles at the Blue Oval’s Dagenham and Halewood plants as well as sites in Dunton, Stratford and Daventry.

Like more than 100 managerial colleagues who voted for similar action in June, they will begin an overtime ban on 22 August, with strike action threatened if no resolution is found.

Action has been agreed because Ford is pushing to impose 100% performance-related pay from 2025 and reduce sick pay entitlement, according to union Unite.