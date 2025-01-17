Charge Cars, the British maker of a 1967 Ford Mustang electromod, has been revived more than six months after it collapsed.

The West Drayton-based firm has been saved by a consortium of unnamed private investors, who plan to get the ‘67 EV ready for deliveries and invest in a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Silverstone.

Charge went bust last July having not delivered a single example of the £350,000 '67, despite a sizeable order book, blaming "significant challenges”.

Its 50 or so employees, who ranged from engineers to project managers, were all understood to have been made redundant.