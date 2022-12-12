BACK TO ALL NEWS
In-depth interviews, highly valuable car-buying data and which models are flying out of forecourts - all here
12 December 2022

Welcome to the latest issue of What Car? Insight - a monthly deep dive into the new car retail sector, with exclusive insight from industry leaders, advice from What Car?'s crack team of mystery shoppers and some of the most valuable consumer data available to the industry. 

Download it below to read an exclusive interview with Catherine Faiers, COO of Auto Trader, plus an inside look at the cars generating the most leads - and what companies are doing to boost demand. 

Interview

Catherine Faiers has been responsible for Auto Trader’s day-to-day operations since May 2019, when she was appointed chief operating officer. She joined the company as marketing director in 2017, and prior to that was COO at Addison Lee, corporate development director at Trainline and a director at Close Brothers Corporate Finance.

Here, Faiers discusses how she progressed to her current role, the state of the used car market, what makes Auto Trader special and why it always tries to be as open as possible with partners, plus why it has partnered with What Car? to display its used car stock.

EV news round-up

We detail the past month's biggest electric vehicle headlines, and give you the data and information you need to stay ahead of the game.

Cars generating the most leads

We reveal the most popular used car reviews on What Car? as well as the models that What Car? Readers were most interested in buying over the past three months.

Target Price report

We break down What Car?’s exclusive Target Price data to reveal how discounts are changing for new cars – including price cuts of almost 20% – and which segments will be the most competitive in 2023.

Click here to download the December 2022 issue of What Car? Insight

What Car? Insight: Download the exclusive retail report now
