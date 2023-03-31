BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Declining share of buyers plan to purchase their next car online
UP NEXT
Lancia Stratos to be reborn as new EV concept on 15 April

Declining share of buyers plan to purchase their next car online

Share of buyers expecting to purchase their next car online dropped from 9.7% to 4.2% over the past nine months
News
2 mins read
31 March 2023

A declining share of car buyers plan to purchase their next car entirely online, according to new research by What Car?

In its latest weekly survey, just 4.2% of 873 in-market consumers told What Car? they expect to buy their next car entirely online, with delivery to their home address. This is down from 9.7% in June 2022, when What Car? last asked the same question.

In the latest survey, 41.1% of buyers told What Car? they are comfortable with the idea of buying a car online. This is also down from June 2022, when 49.9% of buyers said they were comfortable with it. 

Related articles

While comfort with buying online is down, though, the share of buyers believing they can get a better deal online compared with visiting a dealer has stayed the same over the last nine months, at 22.

Register for free to access this article
Register now
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
 

To view more content, you'll need to sign up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
ds7 2023 001 cornering front
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
bmw m850i 2023 001 cornering front
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f type convertible 2023 001 cornering front
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
mercedes benz a class 2023 001 cornering front
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive

View all latest drives