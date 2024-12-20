UK records worst November for car production since 1980

UK car production fell 30% in November, in effect confirming that fewer cars will be built in 2024 than 2023.

Last month, 64,216 vehicles rolled off productions lines – 27,711 fewer than in November 2023 – resulting in the ninth consecutive month of decline.

It was also the worst November for UK car production since 1980, when 62,728 vehicles were produced.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders blamed the decline on weaknesses in key global markets – including Europe and China – as well as “strategic decisions”, such as retooling plants to build EVs.