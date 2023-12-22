BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK records best November car production since 2020

Figures set up a strong start to 2024, says the SMMT, as supply chain issues begin to ease
Will Rimell
News
1 min read
22 December 2023

The UK has recorded its best November for car production since 2020, with 91,923 cars rolling off production lines.

A result of waning supply issues that have marred the industry this year, the 11,832 (14.8%) year-on-year uplift in vehicles sets the country up for a more productive 2024 as it moves to match pre-pandemic levels, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders today.

The figures, released by the SMMT, show “UK car production is firmly back on track following the tough Covid years”, said CEO Mike Hawes.

