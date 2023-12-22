UK records best November car production since 2020

The UK has recorded its best November for car production since 2020, with 91,923 cars rolling off production lines.

A result of waning supply issues that have marred the industry this year, the 11,832 (14.8%) year-on-year uplift in vehicles sets the country up for a more productive 2024 as it moves to match pre-pandemic levels, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders today.

The figures, released by the SMMT, show “UK car production is firmly back on track following the tough Covid years”, said CEO Mike Hawes.

The month’s uplift included a 13.4%