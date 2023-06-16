BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nio ET5 Touring launches with 482bhp as firm’s first electric estate

New Citroen boss targets one million sales a year in aggressive push

Former Renault executive and now Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas has confirmed plans for bold global expansion
16 June 2023

Citroën is aggressively bidding to increase its annual sales by around 40% with concerted marketing efforts in both Europe and wider world markets. 

A broad-reaching plan revealed in Paris this week by newly arrived Citroën brand CEO Thierry Koskas is targeting one million sales annually by 2025, compared with last year’s total volume of 680,000 units.

Koskas, a former high-achieving Renault executive, wants to boost Citroën’s current 4.0% share of Europe’s 14 million car sales to 5.0% – a matter of 140,000 cars. He also aims to increase sales beyond Europe from the current 20% of total volume to 30%, close to 200,000 cars.

He believes European expansion will come from model improvements that are already under way – citing the ë-C4, ë-C4 X and new C5 Aircross hybrid as examples – along with new emphasis on traditional Citroën brand values such as comfort, simplicity and sustainability.

