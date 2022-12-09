Nation of innovation: creativity crucial to industry's future

Like most other forms of transport, the car wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for innovative minds. Neither would any other kind of powered transport, for that matter.

Innovators are inquisitive, creative and interested people, excited by things they see and with vivid imaginations.

Without those traits, ideas would never be born, pursued and brought to life by people who are prepared to brush away risks and back their judgement.

So here are five UK-based examples of great innovators who we have seen flourish for good reason over the past few years.

Swindon Powertrain

When Raphael Caille acquired Swindon Powertrain in 2010, the company had a distinguished history in building racing engines but was in need of a fresh start.

“It was a mission I invented for myself,” explains Caillé. “The background of the company was exclusively racing engines. I love them; it ’s my background too.”

Swindon Powertrain remains hugely successful as a race engine builder, with several British Touring Car Championship titles under its belt. But after experiencing a Tesla for the first time in 2014, Caillé saw the value of adding electrification projects to the portfolio.

Since then, the company has produced the Swind E Classic, a restomodded and electrified Mini, and followed that with a conversion kit for others to do the same.

Significantly, that was followed by off-the-shelf e-axles for front-wheeldrive and inline installations, plus its e-transmission, aimed at smaller EV manufacturers needing costeffective powertrain solutions.

The company remains based on traditional engineering principles, with the capabilities of developing ideas and making things on site.

“It’s easier for us to see potential in something and be proactive about it because we’re an SME rather than a huge OEM struggling to take a corner,” says Caillé, slipping easily into motorsport parlance.

Is the ability to react fast to an idea instilled by motorsport beginnings? “Definitely. Whether there’s a crisis or an industry change, motorsport gives you this attitude,” he concludes.

BAC

When Briggs Automotive Company was founded in 2009, its main purpose was to fulfil the dream of its founders, brothers Neill and Ian Briggs, to develop and build a car with a singularity of purpose, designed purely for performance.

The single-seat BAC Mono was the perfect platform for fielding revolutionary new ideas, and the Mono R that followed in 2019 features carbonfibre panels that are 23% lighter thanks to the new wonder additive graphene.