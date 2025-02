The popularity of SUVs is continuing globally and especially in Europe, despite legislation aimed at restricting the popularity of the biggest versions.

The broad category encompassing SUVs from the Renault Captur all the way up to the BMW XM is expected to have accounted for more than half of all cars sold globally in 2024.

The global split in 2023 was 48%, according to figures from the International Energy Agency, making it an almost dead cert that 2024 surpassed the halfway point.