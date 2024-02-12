BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How JLR overcame financial gloom to boom again
UP NEXT
New Porsche Taycan first drive: real-world range test

How JLR overcame financial gloom to boom again

British brand's turnaround has been fuelled by higher sales of its most profitable models
Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
12 February 2024

JLR, formerly Jaguar Land Rover, is booming again after shaking off an extended period of financial gloom that started in China over five years ago and was compounded by the Covid crisis.

The company reported its highest quarterly profit in six years for the three months ending December 31 and posted an nine-month profit margin of 8.3%, putting it on course to beat the 7% it promised in the dark days of 2021 it would achieve for the full 2024 financial year ending March this year.

The turnaround has been fuelled by higher sales of its most profitable Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models, which the company can now build in sufficient enough quantities to generate healthy profits-before-tax (EBIT) of £1.5

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

kia ev9 review 2024 01
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
porsche cayenne e hybrid coupe review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
8
Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
skoda kamiq review 2024 01 tracking front
Skoda Kamiq
8
Skoda Kamiq
jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20

View all car reviews